Chirag Paswan collapses after lighting father’s funeral pyre

Patna, Oct 10 : While performing the last rites of his father Ram Vilas Paswan here on Saturday, Chirag Paswan fainted soon after lighting the funeral pyre.

In a video that surfaced soon afterwards, Chirag could be seen fainting after lighting the funeral pyre even as his cousins tried to prevent him from falling down.

Veteran politician and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday.

Paswan’s last rights were performed at the Janardan Ghat on the banks of Ganga in Patna’s Digha neighbourhood.

Chirag Paswan, who was accompanied by his mother and other relatives, suddenly fainted on the ground soon after lighting his father’s funeralpyre. People around him immediately came to his rescue and help him to the ground.

People from different sections of the society attended the funeral, raising slogans like “Dharti Gunje Asman, Ram Vilas Paswan” and “Ram Vilas Paswan Amar Rahe” during the procession from the Paswan residence in Sri Krishnapuri to the Janardan Ghat.

Many people from different parts of the state turn up in Patna to pay their last respect to the popular Dalit leader.

The body of Paswan reached Patna from Delhi at around 7.55 p.m. on Friday. Top leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, leader of opposition Tejaswi Yadav, and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among many others, paid their last respect to Paswan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.