Chiranjeevi extends help to artiste Pavala Syamala

Megastar Chiranjeevi has come forward and extended financial support to character artiste Pavala Syamala, who has been going through tough times and finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The Acharya star has handed her a cheque of Rs 1,15,000 to get the membership of the Movie Artists Association (MAA). With this, Syamala will receive a monthly pension of Rs 6000 and Rs 3 lakh worth of insurance coverage.

MAA Executive Committee members Karate Kalyani and Suresh Kondeti handed over the cheque to Syamala on behalf of Chiranjeevi.

This is the second time that Chiranjeevi has come to the aid of Syamala. A few years ago, he donated Rs 2 lakh upon knowing her poor financial situation.

As per a report by The Indian Express, thanking Chiranjeevi, Pavala Syamala said, “I can’t forget the good that Chiranjeevi is doing for us. Earlier, he came forward and donated Rs 2 lakh when I was struggling to meet my daily needs with an unwell daughter. Today, he helped me with a cheque to get a monthly pension. I am indebted to him forever. My heartfelt thanks to him for helping us.”

Pavala Syamala is known for essaying roles in Telugu films Khadgam, Varsham and Golimaar.