Chiranjeevi tested Covid negative, says earlier result was false

News Desk 1Published: 12th November 2020 11:51 pm IST
Chiranjeevi tested Covid negative, says earlier result was false

Hyderabad, Nov 12 : Popular Telugu actor and politician K. Chiranjeevi said he has tested Covid negative on Thursday as the earlier result was a false positive.

“A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit,” said Chiranjeevi.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and former central minister thanked everyone for the love and concern showered for his wellbeing.

“My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!” said the megastar, who originally came from Mogalturu village near Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

READ:  DC win toss, choose to bat against SRH in Qualifier 2

The 65-year-old actor shared an image of his latest Covid test which declared SARS-Cov-2- RNA detection negative.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 12th November 2020 11:51 pm IST
Back to top button