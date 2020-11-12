Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19,blames faulty testing kit

Hyderabad: The megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief after he tested negative for Coronavirus. He also claimed that he never contracted with COVID-19 but it was due to to faulty testing kit he was shown positive.

Just two days after meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chiranjeevi informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Chiranjeevi informed his fans that after a group of doctors did three different tests on him and concluded that he never contracted the virus.Since he had no symptoms, the actor consulted other doctors to ascertain the accurate test result.

Chiranjeevi informed that it was due to faulty RT-PCR kit he was shown as positive to COVID-19.

He has thanked his fans and well wishers for the concern and love shown during the stressful time.