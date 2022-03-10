Chiranjeevi to leave Hyderabad; star to stay in Panvel farmhouse

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi share a very close bond and the world knows it. After the news of their collaboration was confirmed, fans of the two actors have been eagerly waiting to seem together on the big screens.

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will be a part of Chiranjeevi upcoming movie ‘GodFather’. Directed by Mohan Raja, it is the remake of the Malayalam hit, Lucifer. Salman will be seen performing a long action sequence with Chiranjeevi in the movie.

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan (Instagram)

And now, according to latest update, Salman and Chiranjeevi will start shooting for Godfather from March 12 at ND Studios in Karjat town near Mumbai.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed, “This shoot was supposed to take place in January; however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi tested positive for Covid. Soon after, Salman dived into the final schedule of Tiger 3 and with everything now under place, Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set up.”

The report also mentioned that Chiranjeevi will be flying to Mumbai from Hyderabad soon. The megastar will be reportedly staying at Salman Khan’s sprawling and serene Panvel Farmhouse.

More details about the shoot schedule and the movie are still awaited.