Chiranjeevi to watch special show of Brahmastra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the interest of fans ever since he released the trailer of his upcoming mythological film Brahmastra. It is touted to become one of the biggest Indian films of 2022, and its team is leaving no stone unturned to make it happen.

We had earlier reported that Tollywood stars SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR have been roped in by the Brahmastra team for promotions.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor touched down in Hyderabad to meet up with his Brahmastra costar Nagarjuna where they were joined by director S.S. Rajamouli for a grand event. Furthermore, Jr NTR will be gracing its pre-release event which is going to take place on September 9 in Hyderabad.

Now, according to a Telugu news portal, the Brahmastra team is going to invite superstar Chiranjeevi to a special screening of the film in Hyderabad. The special event is being organized for several Tollywood stars and Chiru is going to be the chief guest.

Well, this does not come as a surprise as being a pan-India star, Chiranjeevi guarantees more attention to the film. In fact, earlier, he has already given a Telugu voice-over for Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, speaking about Brahmastra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on September 9.