Chittoor police arrest two, seize 1k Karnataka liquor bottles

Tirupati, Dec 6 : Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district police arrested two bootleggers and seized more than a 1,000 Karnataka liquor bottles on Saturday.

Police arrested T. Raja (35) and C. Reddy Prasad (28) on the charges of illegal transportation of liquor from neighbouring Karnataka and seized 1,104 liquor bottles.

“Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Chittoor taluk police conducted surprise vehicle checking at D. Venganampalle Cross, Bengaluru-Tirupati highway, during the checking, seized 1,104 Karnataka liquor bottles,” said a police official.

Police also seized a hatchback while the liquor was estimated to be valued upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Incidentally, both of the accused were booked earlier as well for similar offences.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.