Chittoor police foil rallies by TDP, YSRCP; arrests cadres

Chittoor, Oct 26 : Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday foiled rallies planned by ruling YSRCP and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres and put an unspecified number of local leaders from both sides under house arrest.

“We have put important leaders from both sides under house arrest,” a police official told IANS.

A few TDP leaders and district cadres planned a protest rally to highlight alleged non-completion of Handri Neeva canal while accusing the state government of neglecting it. They had applied for police permission to take out a march from Ramakuppam to Kuppam, a distance of 143 km .

Kuppam is 604 km southwest of Vijayawada.

To counter this move, local leaders and cadres of the ruling YSRCP also applied for permission for a rally.

“YSRCP leaders too applied for a rally to counter this TDP padyatra. That’s why both parties’ leaders were detained in their respective houses. At present we have no issue in Kuppam,” he said.

Police clamped down Section 144 of CrPC, even as Section 30 of the Police Act is already in force until month-end in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those put under house arrest included former TDP Minister Amarnath Reddy in Palamaner, MLC Srinivasulu, Manohar, Muniratnam and district party President Nani in Chittoor among others.

Similarly, Ramakuppam Mandal YSRCP President Babu Reddy and others were also put under house arrest.

