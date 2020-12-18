Chlorhexidine mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds: Study

Hyderabad: A preliminary laboratory-based research study claimed that Chlorhexidine mouthwash can kill Coronavirus within just 30 seconds.

According to the report published in Times of India, the study was conducted by the Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences at Panjab University in collaboration with the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH).

The researchers who were part of the study found that the mouthwash in 0.2 percent concentration can kill over 99.9 percent of coronavirus in just 30 seconds.

Dr Ashish Jain from Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences who is also the author of the study said that it is initial result from lab studies. Clinical studies are needed, he added.

Moreover, Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Design Innovation Centre at Panjab University supported the study titled, “Chlorhexidine: An effective anti-Covid mouth rinse”.

The mouthwash may reduces the chances of a person getting infected with the virus as many studies have pointed out that coronavirus colonizes in oral and nasal cavity.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 count on Thursday edged closer to the 1-crore mark.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally now stands at 99,56,558. Out of them, 94,89,740 have already recovered taking the Recovery Rate to 95.31 per cent.

There are currently 3,22,366 active cases in the country, consisting of about 3.24 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.45 per cent.