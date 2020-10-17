Chopper wing collides with wire at Patna airport, passengers safe

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 1:13 am IST
Chopper wing collides with wire at Patna airport, passengers safe

Patna, Oct 17 : The passengers and crew members onboard a private helicopter narrowly escaped a big mishap after one its wings collided with a wire at the Patna airport on Saturday evening. The rotor blade of the helicopter that was used during travel was damaged.

While certain sections of the media reported that the chopper was carrying some senior BJP leaders who are in Bihar to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, including Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister’s office tweeted later, saying: “Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left. He is totally safe and sound.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Giro D'Italia: Peter Sagan pulls of sensational win in Stage 10
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 1:13 am IST
Back to top button