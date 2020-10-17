Chopper wing collides with wire at Patna airport, passengers safe

Patna, Oct 17 : The passengers and crew members onboard a private helicopter narrowly escaped a big mishap after one its wings collided with a wire at the Patna airport on Saturday evening. The rotor blade of the helicopter that was used during travel was damaged.

While certain sections of the media reported that the chopper was carrying some senior BJP leaders who are in Bihar to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, including Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister’s office tweeted later, saying: “Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left. He is totally safe and sound.”

