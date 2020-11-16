‘Chote Nawab’ Taimur Ali Khan is related to Rabindranath Tagore; here’s how!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular and papped star kids in the tinsel town. The Chote Nawab has been the showstopper since his birth and continues to grab eyeballs till date.

Whenever the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan steps outside his Bandra house in Mumbai, his photos and videos go viral on social media within minutes. Paparazzi and internet users can’t get enough of him.

Taimur Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram)

Well, we have come across a piece of information which is sure to add to his already existing popularity. While we all know that Taimur Ali Khan is the youngest member of the Pataudi royal family, little did we know that Tim Tim is also reportedly related to Rabindranath Tagore.

Yes, you heard it right! We all know that Taimur Ali Khan is the grandson of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Sharmila’s parents are reportedly related to Rabindranath Tagore, which in turn, draws Taimur’s connection with the Nobel Laureate.

Taimur Ali Khan’s connection with Rabindranath Tagore

According to a report in FreePress Journal, Taimur Ali Khan’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore is a descendant of Rabindranath Tagore’s family. Sharmila’s maternal grandmother Latika was the granddaughter of Dwijendranath Tagore. Dwijendranath is the elder brother of Rabindranath Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan with mother Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila’s father Gitindranath was the grandson of acclaimed painter Gaganendranath Tagore, whose father was a cousin to Rabindranath Tagore. Thus, the Nobel Laureate is the cousin of Sharmila Tagore’s great great grandfather.

In a throwback interview with PTI, Sharmila once spoke about her links with Rabindranath Tagore and said, “I don’t have that much authority on Tagore but yes I have a wonderful surname. It’s my heritage and it has opened many doors for me. It’s a privilege to be born in such a household. He unfortunately died three years before I was born so I could not have any direct interaction with him. But I have heard great stories from my mother.”

Speaking about Taimur Ali Khan’s gene pool, Saif Ali Khan told IANS said, “He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a little bit of Bhopal. It’s beyond me.”