Chris Cornell’s posthumous album of covers out now

Los Angeles, Dec 11 : Singer Chris Cornell’s estate has released a posthumous album of covers. It was recorded a year before the former Soundgarden singer died in 2017.

The album, “No One Sings Like You Anymore”, features renditions of songs like John Lennon’s “Watching the wheels”, Harry Nilsson’s “Jump into the fire”, Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown”, Prince’s “Nothing compares 2 u” and Howard Tate’s “Get it while you can”. It also includes Cornell’s rendition of Lorraine Ellison’s “Stay with me baby,” and a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience”, reports rollingstone.com.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” the late singer’s widow Vicky Cornell said.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favoirite artistes and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time,” she added.

The album was released digitally on December 11. A vinyl version will be released on March 19 next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.