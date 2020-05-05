Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Extraction’ sequel in the works

Washington D.C.: Filmmaker Joe Russo has closed a deal to pen a sequel to the Chris Hemsworth action film ‘Extraction.’

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Russo wrote the script for the first instalment and produced it with his brother Anthony via their AGBO banner.

The Netflix film is a hit. Hemsworth revealed over the weekend that the movie is on track to be the streaming service’s biggest movie of all time with an estimated 90 million households tuning into the film since its April 24 release. (Netflix does not release rating data, but counts viewership based on two minutes of viewing time.)

The action-thriller was directed by Sam Hargrave, a Marvel stunt coordinator turned filmmaker, who could return for the follow-up.

While shooting for ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ the Russos had put together the film and approached Hargrave and later Hemsworth.

Based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’, ‘Extraction’ stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary mourning the death of his son when he takes a job to rescue a 14-year-old boy (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug kingpin.

Source: ANI

