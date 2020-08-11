Chris Pratt, Katherine welcome their first child together

By Neha Published: 11th August 2020 7:25 pm IST
Katherine

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria.

The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Katherine holding their child’s hands and penned down a caption announcing her birth.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” he wrote in the caption.

Pratt further shared with the fans that both Katherine and the baby are healthy and are doing great.

“Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” he added.

This is the couple’s first child together. Pratt also shares a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Source: ANI
