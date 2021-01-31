Chrissy Teigen teases new hair colour

Los Angeles, Jan 31 : Model Chrissy Teigen has channelled her inner Barbie as she chose to colour her hair pink.

Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting grey jeans paired with a black crop top and over jacket. She is seen wearing white stilettos.

What catches the eye is her pink hair.

For the caption, she wrote: “Pink!”

Chrissy had recently shared a stunning picture on social media dressed in an all-white ensemble but it was the caption that grabbed the attention.

“Why does 55 degrees in LA feel colder than 55 degrees in any other city? what weighs more a pound of feathers or a pound of rocks? why do we park on a driveway but dri,” she wrote as the caption.

