Christians in Pakistan celebrate Christmas

Islamabad, Dec 25 : Christians in Pakistan celebrated Christmas on Friday, with special prayers held across the country.

Both President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated the Christian community on the occasion, urging revellers to follow the SOPs implemented against the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Geo News reported.

“All citizens of the country enjoy the freedom of religion and worship under the constitution,” President Alvi said in his message.

Meanwhile, Khan said the government is dedicated to preserve the sanctity of existence and equality of opportunities enjoyed by all Pakistanis including minorities.

“Minorities are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing Covid-19 SOPs,” he added.

Christianity is the third largest religion in Pakistan.

Christians make up for about 1.6 per cent of the country’s population.

