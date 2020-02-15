Chronology of 60 days of anti-CAA protests in India

A+ A-

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks fast-track citizenship for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who came to India before December 31, 2014, continue unabated across India for sixty harsh days and sixty long nights. Nationwide protests broke out soon after the contentious citizenship law was passed on 12 December 2019 by the Modi government. Demonstrations, slogans and debates grip the country.

Anti-CAA-NRC movement is being considered as the biggest movement of India after freedom movement. The protesters are demanding the roll-back of CAA and NRC. The Quint traces the journey of this movement to see how the events have unfolded over the last 60 days.