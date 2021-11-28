Church in Delhi destroyed by right-wing brigade, FIR registered

Hyderabad: A newly opened church in New Delhi’s Dwarka region was vandalised by perpetrators alleged to belong to the Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The church in question was holding its first Sunday prayer while the vandalism happened.

Church vandalised in Delhi’s Dwarka allegedly by Bajrang Dal and RSS. The church was holding its first Sunday prayer. One person injured. pic.twitter.com/f0X9Xm5vf7 — Nikita Jain (@nikita_jain15) November 28, 2021

The miscreants entered the church and destroyed property including the church’s hoarding.

So far, one person has been reportedly injured. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the same as civilians express their anger and discontent.

This is not the first time Delhi’s Dwarka region has witnessed Hindutva-related hate crimes. Earlier in August, the right-wing brigade protested to prevent the construction of the Hajj House.

(This is an ongoing story. More details will be furnished as and when information comes through.)