Church in Delhi destroyed by right-wing brigade, FIR registered

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 28th November 2021 8:41 pm IST
Church vandalized in Dwarka

Hyderabad: A newly opened church in New Delhi’s Dwarka region was vandalised by perpetrators alleged to belong to the Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The church in question was holding its first Sunday prayer while the vandalism happened.

The miscreants entered the church and destroyed property including the church’s hoarding.

So far, one person has been reportedly injured. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the same as civilians express their anger and discontent.

This is not the first time Delhi’s Dwarka region has witnessed Hindutva-related hate crimes. Earlier in August, the right-wing brigade protested to prevent the construction of the Hajj House.

(This is an ongoing story. More details will be furnished as and when information comes through.)

