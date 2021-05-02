Cigarette becomes reason for 18 people’s COVID-19 infection

Hyderabad: Due to one cigarette, 18 persons contracted coronavirus in Hyderabad.

A marketing manager careless and irresponsible behaviour has made his office colleagues go into home isolation.

Srinagar colony based marketing manager was on his assignment duty in the city. He stopped at the KBR park and in order to light his cigarette, he borrowed another person’s cigarette. As usual, he got back to do his office work.

After 3 days, the manager complained of high fever with body pains and difficulty in breathing upon which he underwent a CT scan. As a result he was found to be COVID-19 positive with 30% of his lungs affected.

The marketing manager then informed his team members of his COVID-19 state upon which 20 members undertook tests and 18 persons’ results came out positive. Though how many people have been affected by these 18 persons is yet to be known. Meanwhile, the team members have submitted a complaint against the marketing manager for being responsible for the spread of COVID-19. The complaint was submitted to the HR of the office.