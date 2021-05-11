CII appreciates lockdown in Telangana



Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today appreciated the lockdown imposed by the Government of Telangana.



The CII said that during the current pandemic situation, saving lives should be the top most priority.



Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana said that there is a need to break the chain and minimize the transmission links to the possible extent and lockdown may help in this regard. He also mentioned that all essential services, prioritized sectors should be allowed to function



Indian Industry is striving to protect its employees and arranging all necessary support to strengthen the healthcare system through augmenting oxygen supplies, expanding production capacities of medicines, increasing bed capacities. The industry is also arranging quarantine facilities for their employees and also for the community.