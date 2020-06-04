CII elects it’s new office bearers for 2020-21

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today announced new office-bearers for the year 2020-21. Mr Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2020-21. He takes over from Mr Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd., and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Mr Kotak has been associated with CII for over two decades and has served in many capacities in CII. He has been the Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council, Services Council, Corporate Governance Council, Banking Committee, Capital Markets Committee and Financial Services Committee over the last many years. Mr. Kotak was also the President- Designate for the last two years. Mr Kotak holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Mr Kotak has several awards to his credit including ET’s Business Leader of the Year award, USIBC Global Leadership Award and Lifetime Achievement Award at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards 2016, Businessman of the year 2016 by Business India and Best CEO in Banking Sector by the Business Today Best CEO Awards 2019.

Mr Kotak is a member of the International Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore and member of the International Advisory Board of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. Mr Kotak was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the new IL&Fs Board to steer the IL&FS out of the current crisis. Mr Kotak was also Chairman of SEBI panel on Corporate Governance.

Mr T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited, is now the President Designate of CII for 2020-21. Mr Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level.

Mr Narendran was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and had led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkand. Mr T V Narendran is an alumni of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy. He was the co-chair of the Mining & Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum. He is also a member from Indian side on BRICS Business Council and a member of the Indo-French CEO council.

Mr. Narendran is also a member of the Board of the World Steel Association and its Executive Committee. He is currently the Vice President of India Institute of Metals Mr Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as CII Vice President for 2020-21. Mr Bajaj is the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited. Mr Bajaj has been engaged with CII for many years at the Regional and National level.

Mr Bajaj was the Chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20 and had led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech. Mr Bajaj has several awards to his credit including AIMA’s Managing India Awards – Entrepreneur of the year 2019, ET’s Business Leader of the year 2018, Financial Express Best Banker of the year 2017-18 and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year in 2017.

Mr Bajaj is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, USA and a Member of the Board of Indian School of Business, Member of Insurance Advisory Committee of IRDAI, International Technology Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of World Economic Forum.

