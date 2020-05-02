CII welcomes TS Govt move to re-start industrial activity

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana welcomed the state government’s move to gradually resume industrial activity.

Public health and safety is of utmost importance. As the threat of Corona virus will remain for some time, forcing us to make changes in the way we live and work. It is also essential to prevent public frustration, instill confidence, ensure that the industries are operational to reduce impact on economy and provide livelihood to many.

It is therefore important that opening up of economic activity should be planned in a phased manner considering all necessary precautions. In this regard Government of Telangana’s instructions to the collectors to permit the operations of the industries located in rural areas, industrial estates, SEZs and Export oriented units is appreciated by Confederation of Indian Industry.

Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana highly appreciated the Government of Telangana’s efforts to restart the economic activity. He also said that industry is committed to work closely with State Government and mentioned that as per guidelines all industries would follow social distancing norms and ensure the accessibility and usage of masks and hand wash facilities.

He also said that there is a strong need for a fiscal package for MSMEs so as to get back to business after the lockdown period is over. Mr. Sameer Goel, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana appreciated the MHA’s order to allow the free movement of trucks across the country. The production lines could function only when the supply chain is 100 % in place.

This move will not only help to restart the business operations but also makes the essential items available to the public. As the companies are now looking to enter India, Government, Industry could work together to further promote Brand India.

