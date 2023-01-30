Cinema-goers burst firecrackers in theatres to celebrate SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ is currently creating a storm at the box-office and the fans seem to not keep calm as they were seen setting off fireworks in theatres to show their excitement.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where cine-goers during a ‘Pathaan’ show are seen whistling and dancing in theatres. Not just that, fans could be seen setting off fireworks inside movie theatres.

However, it is not clear as to where or what city this took place in.

‘Pathaan’ is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, earned a whopping Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in just four days since its release on January 25.

The film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor.