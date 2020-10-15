Cinema halls in Noida to take more time for reopening

Noida, Oct 15 : Even though the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has permitted the cinema halls and multiplexes to open from Thursday, the owners want more time to make the necessary arrangements as per the Covid-19 protocol.

The theatre owners may take nearly four to five days to get the halls ready in accordance with the latest guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19.

District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L.Y. held an online meeting on Wednesday with the officials and the owners of the cinema hall, theatre and multiplex in the district

During the meeting, he instructed them to study the guidelines set by the Uttar Pradesh government carefully and ensure necessary arrangements at all places where theatres and multiplexes operate.

The DM said if any cinema hall, theatre or multiplex were found violating the Covid-19 protocols during its operation, then punitive action would be initiated against it.

The following of basic Covid precautions such as maintaining social distancing, sanitisation at regular intervals and mandatory wearing of masks by people in all the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the district have to be strictly adhered to.

As per the guidelines set by the Centre, only 50 per cent of occupancy is to be allowed in the cinema halls, online booking should be preferred and the sale of tickets at the movie hall counters will be done through online payments while maintaining social distancing among the people. Packaged food would also be provided to the moviegoers in the hall. Adequate time gap will be maintained between the shows.

At the end of a show, all the viewers will exit the hall following social distancing, which will be ensured by the theatre owners. At the same time, all movie hall owners will make arrangements for using the lifts. Frequent santisation will be carried out in the whole movie premises as per the Covid-19 protocols.

Necessary checking of the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in Gautam Budh Nagar will also be carried out on a timely basis by the concerned district officials.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.