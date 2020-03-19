CISCE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ICSE 2020 exams for class 10 and ISC 2020 exams for class 12 have been postponed, a notification released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said.

“In view of COVID-19 spreading across the country, and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC 2020 exam scheduled to be conducted between the period March 19 to March 31.

The ICSE 2020 exam was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC 2020 exam was to end on March 31.

According to the notification, the revised dates for the conduct of the remaining papers will be notified in due course of time.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.

The board added that during this period, the evaluation process will also remain suspended.

Source: IANS

