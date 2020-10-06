Cisco ordered to pay $1.9bn in US patent infringement case

San Francisco: Networking giant Cisco has been ordered to pay a hefty sum of $1.9 billion in a cybersecurity-related patent infringement case brought by Virginia-based company Centripetal Networks.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday ruled that Cisco infringed four patents.

The case began when Centripetal Networks filed a Complaint against Cisco Systems for infringement of several Centripetal’s US patents in 2018.

US District Judge Henry Morgan found no infringement on a fifth patent.

But for the four other patents, the judge found that the infringement was “willful and egregious“.

So he multiplied the $756 million in actual damages by 2.5 to a total fine of $1.89 billion which increases to $1.9 billion with interest.

Besides, the court also imposed a royalty of 10 percent of some of Cisco’s products for the next three years, and five percent for three years following that, The Register reported.

“Cisco’s retained expert witnesses often contradicted Cisco’s documents as well as Cisco’s engineers,” the judge said.

Cisco said it will appeal the decision.

Source: IANS