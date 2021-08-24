CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport lands in trouble

According to latest reports, CISF has seized the mobile phone of the officer for breaching protocols by speaking to a media organisation about the incident that occured at the airport

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 24th August 2021 1:24 pm IST
CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport lands in trouble
Salman Khan and CISF officer who stopped the actor at Mumbai airport (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, who was recently hailed as a hero after he stopped superstar Salman Khan at Mumbai airport, has found himself in trouble. For the unversed, Somnath Mohanty made headlines and became overnight social media sensation for his unbiased approach towards the Radhe actor.

According to latest reports, the CISF has seized the mobile phone of the officer for breaching the protocol by speaking to a media organisation about the incident that occured at the airport. The central armed force took action against Somnath to ensure that he does not do the same in the future and has now been instructed not reveal any details of it to the media.

The incident occurred when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were heading to Russia for shooting of Tiger 3. In a video clip that surfaced online, the actor managed to evade fans and paparazzi crowding around him to reach the entrance of the airport and was only stopped by the CISF personnel for the completion of his security clearance.

MS Education Academy

Netizens were impressed with the way in which Salman Khan was stopped at the airport and was subjected to the required security check and hailed the officer for the same.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button