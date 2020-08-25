CISF takes over security of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi, Aug 25 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday took over the security of the Statue of Unity at Kevadia, the census town in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

With the initial strength of 272 personnel against the total sanctioned strength of 352 personnel, the CISF unit will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the statue under the supervision of a Deputy Commandant rank officer.

The total units under CISF, one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), providing security cover has now risen to 350 as on date with the deployment at the Statue of Unity which is a testimony to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister and a role model of unity and statesmanship.

Mirroring the political stature of Sardar Patel, it is the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres (597 feet) located in front of the scenic Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The colossal statue stands on the isle of Sadhu-Bet in River Narmada at Kevadia with the majestic Vindhyachal and Satpura mountain ranges in the backdrop. The campus of the Statue of Unity is spread over 23 acres with 7 operational gates and one emergency exit.

Due to the importance and prominence of the Statue of Unity, it is under constant threat from anti-social elements as it is susceptible to damage and terrorist activities.

