CISF trooper saves Metro passenger’s life

New Delhi, Feb 19 : A CISF constable, posted at the Indraprastha Metro station, saved the life of a passenger who suddenly collapsed on the platform, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, constable Anil Gunja noticed that a male passenger, who de-boarded from the metro, suddenly fell unconscious. Informing his seniors, he rushed to the man’s side and found he was unconscious and was not breathing properly.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), he started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) due to which the passenger, identified as Javed Ali, 45, resident of Uttam Nagar, regained consciousness.

The CISF shift-in-charge and station controller also reached the spot and thereafter, an ambulance was called and Ali sent to the G.B. Pant Hospital for further medical assistance. Later, doctors informed that his condition was stable.

