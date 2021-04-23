Citing his deteriorating health, KUWJ seeks transfer of Siddique Kappan to AIIMS

Source: Live Law

Citing medical emergency, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

In its plea, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has submitted that on 20th April 2021, Kappan collapsed in the bathroom with serious injuries and later on he tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently hospitalized in a Mathura hospital.

The Plea further prays that considering the deteriorating health conditions Kappan and in the interest of justice, he be shifted to AIIMS or Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, immediately.

Siddique Kappan (along with three others) was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while he was proceeding to cover the Hathras case of rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, later on, they were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and charges of sedition were also slapped against them.

Recently, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists(KUWJ) had filed an additional rejoinder in the Supreme Court refuting the allegations made by the Uttar Pradesh Government against journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been under custody since his arrest by the UP Police on October 5 last year when he was proceeding to report the Hathras crime.

The KUWJ has denied that Kappan has any connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI). In this regard, the KUWJ states that the UP Government has taken inconsistent stances in two affidavits.

Earlier this month, 8 people allegedly linked to Popular Front of India, including its students’ wing leader K A Rauf Sherif and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, were charge-sheeted on Saturday by Uttar Pradesh police’s Special Task Force in a court here for sedition, criminal conspiracy, funding of terror activities and other offences.