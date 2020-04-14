Citizen journalist highlights more congregations amidst lockdown

New Delhi: With only Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat organszation only being targeted due to its negligence in holding its gathering, citizen journalist captured videos of other religious organization partaking in similar congregations through which the coronavirus could spread.

The first clip citizen journalist Paurush Sharma showed was of Rathutsavam, an annual festival organized an Andhra Pradesh village. The event held on March 15 2020 was also attended by people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The second clip shows Karnakata state’s BJP distributing a cake to a gathering without considering the social distancing despite the imposed lockdown.

While elaborating on these clips, he criticized the way people are only circulating news about the Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz while remaining tight-lipped about other gatherings.

After this footage, he also showed a Republic TV report of another blatant lockdown violation where Jain priests openly holding their religious organisations.

