Citizens can lodge GHMC complaints at Google Meet App

Hyderabad: The citizens can now file complaints and issues through the google meet application in their phone. Surely the imposed lockdown and spread pandemic had bought things on finger tips.

This move was seen as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal cooperation had bar visitors at almost all the offices.

“The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be exploring the technology route to receive complaints and representations from the public, in view of all government offices becoming out of bounds for visitors due to newly imposed COVID-19 restrictions,” said GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar.

He further informs that the representations from public will be received through Google Meet from Tuesday onwards.

People can air their grievances to GHMC officials through the Google Meet video link (https://meet.google.com/poj-qrex-hzh) on the official website of the municipal body.

The link will be functional on all working days between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and can be accessed through both computers and mobile phones.

Moreover, A circular has been recently issued restricting visitors to the offices as the several officers and staff across government offices have been tested positive.