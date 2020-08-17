Citizens evacuated, graveyards damaged as rains lash Hyderabad

By Nihad Amani Published: 17th August 2020 6:50 pm IST
Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Incessant rains from the last three days have flooded several areas in Hyderabad and its outskirts, following which several people were evacuated from their homes. More rainfall has also been predicted in the following days, apart from low lying areas receiving a high alert as well.

Further, several graveyards across the city have been inundated over the last few days. Among those, graveyards at places like Jahangirabad in Chandrayangutta were swamped to the extent that no funerals could be conducted.

The rains have also compounded the civic situation in Hyderabad as municipal garbage bins began overflowing, leading to several complains from citizens, especially in the Old City.

However, when contacted, Ashok Samarth, south zone commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said, “We are trying to give 24 hours service and all our employees are on field. Any complaints regarding the garbage overflow will be solved soon as soon as possible.”

