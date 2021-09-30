Citizens put up ‘missing’ posters of KTR due to govt apathy over flooding

Hyderabad: After continuous heavy rainfall over the last four days in wake of cyclone Gulab, disgruntled by civic apathy, some citizens reportedly put up ‘missing’ posters of Telangana minister for urban development and IT K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in their colony which was flooded with rain water.

Citizens across town in general are unhappy in areas where there the drainage system is dysfunctional and bad roads are a regular occurrence. The ‘missing’ posters of KTR were reportedly seen at Balapur, which was also one of the worst affected areas during last year’s floods as well.

Between September 25 and 26, the city had been hit by rains due to cyclone Gulab, which eventually changed direction and moved out of Telangana two days ago.

According to the IMD forecast, ‘Cyclone Gulab’ depression lies over southwest Vidarbha and neighbourhood about 60 km east-northeast of Parbhani (Marathwada) and 250 km southwest of Nagpur (Vidarbha) at 08:30 hours of today.

It is expected to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next six hours. Under the cyclonic influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places upto tomorrow.

Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places for next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree to 23 degree Celsius.