Citroen to increase price of C5 Aircross SUV

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 8th December 2021 6:57 pm IST
IANS

New Delhi: Automaker Citroen India said it will increase price for its C5 Aircross SUV with effect from January 1, 2022.

The effective price increase will be up to 3 per cent on the existing ex-showroom prices of the “Feel & Shine” variants.

“The continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs has necessitated this price increase of the vehicle,” the company said.

MS Education Academy

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes in three variants – Feel (monotone) priced at Rs 29.90 lakh, Feel (bitone) at Rs 30.40 lakh, and Shine (monotone and bitone) at Rs 31.90 lakh.

The SUV gives a mileage of 18.5 km per litre of diesel.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Automobile updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button