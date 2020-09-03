City-based report reveals 88% opposed to reopening of schools

By Nihad Amani Updated: 3rd September 2020 12:05 pm IST

Hyderabad: A staggering 88 per cent of the people are opposed to reopening of schools this year, a survey conducted by a city based news channel revealed. The poll, which focused on three major topics: re-opening of schools, re-starting Metro rails and the conduct of online classes, recorded public opinion by collecting samples online.

Apart from the opposition on reopening of schools, over 59 per cent opposed restarting of metro rail and about 70 per cent people said that online classes is increasing pressure on the students.

The citizens have opposed the reopening of the schools and said that they would prefer dropping out children from school but not send them to School.

However, several who voted against the opening of metro rail said that, “This step would surely increase the spread the virus.”

While, several reports also show how the online classes are resulting in anxiety among the children especially the younger ones and is straining their eyes.

However, the online classes have been given green signal from both the central government and state government.

