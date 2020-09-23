City buses began on outskirts, people seek on main routes

Hyderabad: Amid corona pandemic some of the city buses were reportedly started on the routes of Hyderabad city outskirts. The buses started from depots like Ibrahimpatnam, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram and others on the outskirts.

About 33 lakhs of people in the city used to travel in the city buses. Now due to corona pandemic, the buses were stopped.

In districts the buses have started services to the city and vice versa in the state after unlock 4 gave permission by the centre. The people are not able to afford private vehicles, autos to reach offices and work place.

About 50 percent passengers being allowed with corona protocols to travel in the buses.

On getting nod from the government, the RTC officials are ready with plans to run buses in the city on main roads. The government is to give permission for running the city buses in main routes.

The people are seeking the city buses back on all routes to travel and do jobs for income. The people are opting for share autos and others using corona protocols.

