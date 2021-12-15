City court issues bailable arrest warrant against Jambagh BJP corporator

Hyderabad: Nampally Metropolitan courts on Wednesday issued a Bailable Arrest Warrant

against BJP Jambagh division corporator Rakesh Jaiswal after he failed to appear before the court in a case pertaining to filing of alleged false statement with GHMC.

Rakesh Jaiswal BJP candidate had allegedly suppressed and concealed real facts and submitted a “False Affidavit on Oath”, before the Returning Officer Ward-77 at Abids, that he has got two kids whereas on reality he has got three kids making him to be eligible to contest the GHMC Elections as per the Laws.

The AIMIM candidate Jambagh division J Ravindra had earlier filed a complaint with Abids police upon which on 23 January, 2021, the Abids police have registered a case against Rakesh Jaiswal BJP Party elected Corporator ward-77 of GHMC under IPC section 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence). It is alleged that Jaiswal had suppressed facts by submitting a false affidavit with the returning officer during the GHMC polls.

In early June this year, the police had filed a charge-sheet against the accused BJP corporator and the case is pending for trial. Since Rakesh Jaiswal has failed to appear before the court today on date of hearing, the Magistrate issued a “Bailable Arrest Warrant” to secure his presence before the court.

Meanwhile the Advocate Khaja Aijazuddin representing AIMIM candidate J Ravindra said that “Rakesh Jaiswal is deliberately evading the receipt of court summons in the criminal case”.

The case has been posted for further hearing on February 22, 2022.