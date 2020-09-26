City Parks – Urban forest, KBR to open today

By Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: Due to the Covid-19 six months, all the parks were closed, the forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Friday, September 25, announced that all the urban forest parks reopen from Saturday.

All the other Urban forest parks around the city and the KBR national park in Banjara hills will also open from Today.

Nehru Zoological Park

He also added that “Nehru Zoological Park” will be opened for the public from October 6.

He also instructed forest department officials to take safety measures and ensure that all the visitors have to follow COVID hygiene protocols.