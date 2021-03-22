City police arrest 2 for fabricating non-judicial stamp papers

Hyderabad: A document writer at the City Civil court and his accomplice were arrested by the city police’s task force team on Monday for procuring old non-judicial stamp papers, fabricating them to re-sell them as new non-judicial stamp papers for wrongful gain.

The accused were arrested by the Hyderabad police’s east zone team, and were identified as Syed Feroz Ali and TV Bhanu Prakash. Ali was working as a document writer at the City Civil court, Chatta Bazar, while Prakash owns a DTP shop at Saroornagar.

According to the police, Feroz Ali, a resident of Asif Nagar, decided to misuse the old non-judicial stamp papers as his earnings were not sufficient to run his family expenditures. Hence, he started erasing matter on the older documents, and began re-selling those at a higher price.

He was also earlier arrested in similar cases by the Pahadishareef, Mirchowk, Bhavani Nagar and Dabeerpura. During the lockdown, he was in dire straits financially, and eventually got in touch with Prakash, who was a licensed stamp vendor earlier. His license expired in 2018.

Between the duo, Feroz Ali procured old written and blank non- judicial stamp papers through various sources, after which he would erases all the written matter using ink removers, and make those plain documents. After that, he would hand over them to Prakash.

The police also said that Feroz also forged documents using laptops, scanners, printers and made fake rubber stamps of government officials, and then put those on the old non-judicial stamp papers. Prakash would later seel the same to customers for high prices and they would both share the profits.

After their arrest, the cops recovered 2,500 stamp papers, a printer, scanner, a paper cutting machine, duplicate rubber stamps, iron boxes (for pressing documents), and many other incriminating materials that was used in the crime.