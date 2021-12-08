City police arrests two accused in Banjara Hills car accident case

Hyderabad: The City police has arrested two accused in Banjara Hills road accident case. The City Police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the names of the accused were B. Rohit good and V. Sai Soman Reddy . He said that accused Rohit tried to escape from the accused spot after hitting the victims . He said that two police personnel Harishwar and Jithender who were on duty chased the care of the accused .

He said that Rohit stopped his car at an apartment and tried to run away . However he was chased down by the police and was caught eventually. He said that their staff had conducted a drunken drive test on the accused and found that his body had 70 mg quantity of the alcohol in his body.

He said that the accused had gone Madhapur based olive bistro pub for a birthday party and added that the accused later went to far pigeon pub before going to Raddison blue pub.

He said that the accident took place when the accused were trying to go to park Hayat hotel. He said that the victims were crossing the road when the car driven by the accused hit them. The CP said that they had booked a case under sections 304, 109 of IPC and section 185 of Motor vehicle act. He said that they had seized the car an two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.