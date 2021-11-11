City police decline permission for Sharmila’s 72 hour protest program

Hyderabad: The City police has denied permission to the proposed program of the founder president of YSRTP YS Sharmila at Indira Park.

The police told Sharmila that it would not possible from them to permit Sharmila to hold the protest program while citing that the ruling TRS Party leaders, State ministers and MLAs are holding a dharna program demanding the central government to purchase paddy from the farmers of the state.

Following the denial of the permission, Sharmila has decided to hold her protest program in Kamareddy assembly constituency. Sharmila is also holding the protest program alleging that the state and central governments were showing negligence towards the purchase of the paddy .