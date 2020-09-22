City schools harass teachers and students over transfer certificates

Hyderabad: When Ishan Sethi, a teacher at the Madinah Mission High School in Old City, asked his management for an experience certificate, his request was surprisingly denied. Ishan, who had plans to shift to Delhi, requires the certificate to seek better pay wherever he finds employment next.

While it may seem like a simple administrative matter, the problem however is widespread among teachers who are literally stuck at the educational institutions, which do not let them leave citing various reasons. Ishan, for example, has been left hanging from nearly two months, due to which he is unable to shift cities.

Ishan has alleged that this is done in almost every second, especially in the low-financed Old City schools. However, he probably believes that the reason behind is just that they want to hold up a good teacher with low pay. He also claims that the schools are “exploiting the teacher’s careers” by doing so. He was appointed as a social studies teacher at the school through a nonprofit organization ‘Teach for India’ for two years.

His case however is not the first of its kind as many other teachers who want look for better-paying jobs, especially in the current context, are denied their certificates or work-experience letters by the management, hampering their career growth. Another teacher from Hyderabad, who did not want to be quoted, said that though she wants to leave her school and change her field itself, she is unable to do so as her organization has allegedly threatened to also remove her own children who are enrolled in the school. “I am working even without pay for almost 6 months now,” she added.

These are just one of the many issues educators are facing in these tough economic climate as well. Amid the pandemic, teachers in many schools said that they are not being paid full salaries, in spite of working for longer hours.

Parents are asked to pay fees, even if they want to remove the children from school

Similarly, the issue of not receiving transfer certificates has also become a bane for parents who for various reasons want to withdraw their children’s admissions. School managements are reportedly refusing to issue transfer certificates (TCs) and bonafide certificates to students unless their parents cough up fees for the subsequent academic year as well.

A parent, who wished to stay anonymous, said he wanted to remove his child from school because of the burden of paying fees for now. “We were told to pay half of the current year fee, failing which we would be denied certificates,” he added. While many are facing financial crunch due to the COVID-induced economic slowdown, some schools are apparently not willing to make any kind of concessions.

Another parent complained that their child’s school is continuing to pressurize them to pay fees, and added that the management is disallowing access to online classes if the money is not paid. However, when contacted, schools refused to comment on this issue, and also refuted the allegations made by parents.