City witnessed heavy rain, trees uprooted & property damaged

Hyderabad: A fresh spell of heavy rain has wreaked havoc here on Sunday evening. Several parts of the city witnessed power cuts as gusty winds uprooted trees and electric pillar in some areas.

In Goshamahal area, one person died on spot when a wall abutting his house all of a sudden caved in on the asbestos roof.

Similar incident happened in Hussainialam area where 2 persons got injured after a wall of an under construction building has caved into the nearby house. Both were shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Today rain in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/dGtJ79dsje — Nawaz Ahmed Khan (@NawazAK111) April 26, 2020

Twittari uploaded a beautiful scene of sky after rain which form rainbow in the sky.

Source: Siasat News

