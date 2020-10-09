CityCash plans to offer TSRTC contactless ticketing services

Hyderabad, Oct 9 : Smart card aggregator, CityCash plans to extend its services to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to cover all payments in bus transit and para-transit with a single card/QR code.

“TSRTC, with a large ridership of close to 11 million passengers per day, can play a major role in creating a digital micropayments ecosystem for Telangana. CityCash’s card is designed to seamlessly work across all buses of the TSRTC,” a spokesperson for CityCash said.

The spokesperson said as Covid-19 cases keep rising daily, the safety of commuters can be ensured through cashless, contactless ticketing system which is a form of transit micropayment.

In Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has implemented a system which eliminates cash usage. “Both cash and paper tickets raise the risk of contamination. To avoid this, consumers should be given the option of cashless, contactless paper ticketing. MSRTC has implemented its cashless card ticketing system with the help of CityCash,” the spokesperson said.

He said this system offers a unique model for end-to-end digital ticketing and payments with the help of thousands of agents across the state. This helps in eliminating leakages in revenue while providing an audit trail of concession usage and ensuring the safety and convenience of customers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.