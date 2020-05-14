Civet Cat rescued from Golconda; shifted to Zoo

Hyderabad: The viral videos from Golconda area claiming that they were the photographs of Black Panther have proved to be a false. Those videos are of ‘Asian Palm Civet’, a nocturnal animal found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, officials of the Telangana Forest Department have said.

The officials said, “Asian Palm Civet is a nocturnal animal (animals who are active at night). It is commonly found in the outskirts of the city. Perhaps, due to low traffic and lack of noise pollution the animal had entered the city. It is usually found in areas like Bacharam, Narapally Reserve Forest and Ibrahimpatnam Reserve Forest.”

The forest officials made this statement after the rescue operation was carried out between 4: 30 am and 9:30 am on Thursday.

“People had mistaken Asian Palm Civet as Black Panther,” clarified the officials of the department.

It was discovered that the animal had entered through the minaret of a masjid. A panther cannot enter into an 8-inch gap. We have seen the dropping it is not of a panther,” stated an official of the Nehru Zoological Park.



It is not panther and it is civet cat .

“The Civet Cat was isolated inside the mosque. The entry and exit doors have been closed. By the sunrise it had withdrawn to a dark place. The team has rescued the animal,” said an official of the Anti-Poaching Team of the Zoo.

“The Civet Cat would be kept in Nehru Zoological Park,” said Haneef, Public Relations Officer (PRO) with the Park.

Golconda Police station officials said, “The area had been cordoned off and instructions were given to the residents not to step out. Some photos of Civet were morphed as a Black Panther and have been circulated by mischievous elements. There is no Black Panther in Telangana.”

