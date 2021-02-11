Civil Defence volunteers have no right to issue Covid challans: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 12 : The Delhi Police on Thursday said that Civil Defence volunteers, who on their own have no power to prosecute for Covid violations, are doing so and are mistaken as Delhi Police personnel.

“Misconduct, if any, are attributed to Delhi Police. FIRs have also been registered in this regard and miscreants have been arrested,” said a senior police officer.

The Delhi Police said this happens because the Civil Defence volunteers have uniform which resemble Delhi Police uniform and often the civilians mistake them for real cops.

The Delhi Police have appealed to the people to verify their identity before accepting any challans.

On Thursday, the Delhi police issued 31 challans for mask violations.

