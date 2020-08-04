Civil Services Exam 2019: UPSC announces results

Posted By Sameer Last Updated: 4th August 2020 1:18 pm IST
UPSC exam centre
Representational Photo

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pradeep Singh topped the exam.

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively.

Successful candidates

The complete list of the successful candidates can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC (click here).

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other services.

Civil Services Examination

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases, preliminary, main and interview, to select candidates for the country’s premier civil services.

This year, the UPSC Preliminary examination has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to be held on 4th October.

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close