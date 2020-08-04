Civil Services Exam 2019: UPSC announces results

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pradeep Singh topped the exam.

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively.

Successful candidates

The complete list of the successful candidates can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC (click here).

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other services.

Civil Services Examination

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases, preliminary, main and interview, to select candidates for the country’s premier civil services.

This year, the UPSC Preliminary examination has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to be held on 4th October.