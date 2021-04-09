AP Waqf Board launches awareness drive about civil services

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board has launched a unique initiative to spread awareness about the civil services examination. The target group is students of classes 9, 10, 11, 12, under graduation, and college teachers.

Apart from Civil Services Examination, the board is trying to spread awareness about higher professions. The aim of the webinars is to help students in setting early goals. Over a decade ago, the Sachar committee report had mentioned that the representation of Muslims in civil services, especially in the IAS and IPS areas is marginal. Citing the report, the board said that there is a need to create awareness in the community.

In the open-ended program that is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 11, school, college, and university students can participate. The lead speaker of the session is Dr. Mahammed Ariz Ahammed (IAS), principal secretary to the Government of Assam. In order to attend the session, they have to register online ( Students can click here for registration) (Mentors can register here).

It may be noted that the open-ended sessions take place fortnightly. It can be attended either by downloading Webex or by using it from a browser. For further details, please contact 9490044933 or 9854133151.