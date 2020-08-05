Civil Services Exams: Muslim candidates maintain success level

44 Muslims figure among the 829 successful candidates.

Posted By News Desk Published: 5th August 2020 7:09 pm IST
Civil Services Exams: Muslim candidates maintain success level

M. A. Siraj

Bengaluru: The UPSC results were declared on Tuesday (August 4) and 829 candidates were selected for the top civil services across the nation. Of the 829 successful, 44 are stated to be Muslims. Reports have however put the figure of successful Muslim candidates between 42 and 45. Of the total, 180 will be joining the Indian Administrative Services (IAS); 24 will be going for Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and 150 will be taken into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) under the Jamia Millia Islamia has claimed that 30 of its candidates were successful. Fourteen of them are Muslims. Twenty five of them were residing at the Academy while another five received the coaching while residing outside the campus. The Zakat Foundation of India has claimed that 27 candidates were successful. Of these 23 are Muslims. Six candidates coached by the Jamia Hamdard are among the successful ones. Of these two are Muslims. Last year, there were 28 Muslims among the 759 successful candidates.

However, the results are disappointing from the angle of toppers. Only a single Muslim candidate, Safna Nazruddeen from Kerala has been awarded 45th rank. There is no other Muslim candidate among the top hundred. Jamia press released claimed that out of the 30 of its selected candidates, six are expected to get IAS, eight are likely to get IPS and remaining candidates will get IRS, Audit & Account services, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A. Six of the 30 candidates are girls. The RCA’s performance has dipped this year. Last year Junaid Ahmed emerged as the third rank-holder in the UPSC competitive exams.  The RCA has so far produced 230 civil servants for the topmost bureaucracy. Besides, 285 of its trained candidates have been selected for various other Central and State Government services such as Reserve Bank of India, scheduled banks, Jammu & Kashmir State services etc.

Safna Nazruddeen

The Muslim representation took a dip in 2018 when only 29 Muslims figured among 759 successful candidates. In 2017, there were 44 Muslims among 990 cleared for the services. It was in 2016 that the representation began showing upward trend with success of 50 Muslim candidates that year. Of the 50, ten figured among the top hundred. Since then the proportion of Muslims in the UPSC exams has hovered around 5%, a twofold increase from 2.5% for several decades. This is owing to concerted efforts by some institutions, notably Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA, Zakat Foundation of India, Jamia Hamdard and the Central Haj Committee, Mumbai. However, majority of the successful Muslims this year are from southern States, although 60% of India’s Muslims live in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam (and their splinter states). This is where attention needs to be focused and efforts should be taken to improve standard of coaching in schools and colleges where the majority of Muslim students head.

Among the successful candidates is Dr. Asrar Ahmed Kichloo, a 27-year old doctor from Dodda district of Jammu. He is one among the 14 who cracked the Civil Services exam this year from the State. He completed his MBBS from GMC in Jammu. He is son of a Veterinarian mother and a father who is a retired official from the Animal Husbandry Department in the State.

Dr. Asrar Ahmed Kichloo

Kichloo told the media that he decided to go for Civil Services after he saw a man from a rural area in Jammu had applied cowdung on his wounds. He found to his horror that patients in rural areas in the State had to travel 24 hours to reach the doorsteps of a hospital and therefore resort to superstitious practices or approach quacks. Incidentally, a Muslim girl, Nadia Beig also figures among those who were successful from the State. Nadia hails from Ramhal village in Kupwara district of the State. At 23, she is the youngest to crack the UPSC. An Economics Honours graduate from Jamia Millia, Nadia had tried for the Civil Services for the second time. She took coaching at the RCA. 

Nadia Beig

List of successful Muslim candidates for UPSC Result-2019

S. No.NameRank
1Safna Nazarudeen45
2Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir153
3Jithin Rahman176
4Rumaiza Fathima R V185
5Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah188
6Samir Ahmad193
7Suthan Abdullah209
8Sofia*241
9Asrar Ahmad Kichloo248
10Noorul Quamer252
11Ajmal Shahzad Aliyar Rawther254
12Farman Ahmad Khan258
13Mohd Shafiq292
14Sufiyan Ahmed303
15Azharuddin Zahiruddin Quazi315
16Asif Yousuf Tantray328
17Ahmad Belal Anwar332
18Nadia Beig350
19Ashik Ali P I367
20S Mohammed Yakub385
21Shahul Hameed A388
22Shaheen C396
23Md Shabbir Alam403
24Aftab Rasool412
25Shiyaz K M422
26Ahamed Ashik O S460
27Mohammad Nadeemuddin461
28Syed Zahed Ali476
29Mohammed Danish K487
30Md Qamaruddin Khan511
31Maaz Akhter529
32Hassan Usaid N A542
33Mohammad Aaquib579
34Rehan Khatri596
35C Sameer Raja*603
36Faisal Khan611
37Saifullah623
38Sabzar Ahmad Ganie628
39Majid Iqbal Khan638
40Firoj Alam645
41Ruheena Tufail Khan718
42Rayeas Hussain747
43Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin778
44Shaik Shoeb823
45Syed Junaid Aadil

M.A. Siraj is a senior journalist based in Bengaluru

Categories
Featured NewsNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Featured News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close